AR Rahman Reaches Nagore Dargah By Auto-Rickshaw To Attend Khanturi Festival

Music maestro AR Rahman has been an indispensable part of the film industry of Bollywood, South and abroad as well. The music composer was recently spotted taking part in the grand Kanthuri festival, which takes place at the Nagore Dargah in the Nagapattinam district, Tamil Nadu. The festival is said to be the reflection of the union of faith, love and unity. Rahman was seen arriving at the Nagore Dargah in an auto-rickshaw, surrounded by people. He was then welcomed and accompanied by the dargah administration.

Rahman donned a blue pathani kurta set with a red Taqiyah (cap) for the occasion. The videos and photos have been making rounds on social media.

The 14-day-long Kanthuri festival is also popularly known as the Nagore Dargah Festival, which is celebrated from the first to the fourteenth day of the saint Shahul Hamid’s death anniversary. Saint Hazrath Syed Shahul Hamid was the revered 13 generation descendent of Saint Sufi, who achieved wider recognition for treating Thanjavur’s 16th century Hindu King, Achuthappa Nayak.

Last month, Rahman and Rajinikanth were also papped together at Ameen Dargah in Andra Pradesh’s Kadapa. Fans shared videos of them instantly being surrounded by a crowd of people, who started putting flower garlands around their necks to show respect and love to both the icons.

The caption of the post read, “Thalaivar At Dargah Now."

Rahman has a slew of interesting projects lined up for this year. He has scored the music for the Silambarasan TR-starrer Pathu Thala, which is gearing up for its release on March 22 this year. The film is the remake of the Kannada film, Mufti. He has also joined hands with Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth for his directorial film, Lal Salaam.

