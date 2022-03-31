Home » News » Movies » AR Rahman Responds To Anand Mahindra’s Tweet Praising Moopilla Thamizhe Thaaye

Industrialist Anand Mahindra watched the song Moopilla Thamizhe Thaaye and praised the song.
The song was recently released to celebrate the Tamil New year, which is the first day of the Chithirai month as per traditional solar calendar.

Entertainment Bureau| Local News Desk
Updated: March 31, 2022, 16:06 IST

Music maestro AR Rahman has many successful albums and tracks to his credit and has been winning the hearts of music lovers ever since his debut with the album of the 1992 film Roja. Now, he has added another feather to his cap by releasing the Tamil anthem Moopilla Thamizhe Thaaye on March 24. The song was created to celebrate the Tamil New year, which is the first day of the month of Chithirai as per the traditional solar calendar followed in Tamil Nadu. The song was released at Rahman’s concert at the Dubai Expo. The song is also available on Rahman’s Maajja YouTube Channel. Maajja is an initiative by the musician to amplify the voices of the South Asian indie musicians and aims to enable artists with direct access to support resources and monetisation opportunities within a vetted ecosystem.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra watched the song Moopilla Thamizhe Thaaye and praised the song. Mahindra tweeted in Tamil, “I initially watched the song after they said that our Java bike has been used in this song. Now, I can’t stop watching this song. Excellent music and visuals."

Now AR Rahman has also responded to Anand Mahindra’s tweet.

“So happy! Not only your vehicle in the video but the whole world going forward as a vehicle. There is ‘Moopilla Tamil’ We say that too," tweeted Rahman.

A R Rahman who produced the video song, has brought artists such as Saindhavi Prakash, Khatija Rahman, AR Ameen, Amina Rafiq, Gabriella Sellus and Poovayar on board. Lyrics of the song have been penned by Thamarai. Recently, Rahman invited Chief Minister MK Stalin to his studio in Dubai and showed him the song. After watching the song, Stalin said that there is no boundary for Tamizh and Music. Rahman thanked the Chief Minister for visiting and honouring him.

Rahman has lent his voice for the song and also appears in the video, which is dedicated to the Tamil language and the people who speak it. The song’s visuals also feature montages of Tamil individuals of various social categories.

The Tamil New year will be celebrated on April 14 this year.

first published: March 31, 2022, 15:55 IST