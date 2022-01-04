AR Rahman to Compose Music for Mari Selvaraj's Next Multi-starrer: Reports

Director Mari Selvaraj recently announced his next multi-starrer film, which will hit the screens next year. And now the latest reports indicate that AR Rahman will compose music for Selvaraj’s next, starring Udhayanidhi Stalin. An official announcement from the makers of the film is awaited.

AR Rahman and Selvaraj have never worked before, and sources say that the two have been in touch and discussing the music composition for their next venture.

In 2021, Mari Selvaraj directed Karnan, starring Dhanush, performed well at the box office. This action-drama was immensely loved by the audience.

Among other things, Selvaraj next may also be Udhayanidhi Stalin’s last film as an actor, for he has decided to join politics full-time now.

The film will also see Vadivelu and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles, while Keerthy Suresh will be the female lead.

Selvaraj made his directorial debut in 2018 with the Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal, which turned out to be a huge success.

It’s been over two decades since AR Rahman last composed for a Tamil film. In 1994, Rahman had composed music for the hit film Karuthamma.

The fans are eagerly waiting for this collaboration to become official. Sources say the makers will announce the title of the film and AR Rahman’s association with the project at a grand pooja ceremony to be held soon.

