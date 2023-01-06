AR Rahman Turns 56: Watch Top Songs of the Music Maestro

HAPPY BIRTHDAY AR RAHMAN: A.R. Rahman is regarded as the most incredible music composer of modern India. The Padma Bhushan awardee is a noted singer, songwriter and record producer. Rahman began his journey with directors Mani Ratnam, S. Shankar and Bharathiraaja among others, in the early 1990s. He has scored over 170 films to date, with many more currently in production.

Rahman has provided music scores for many Hollywood films like 127 Hours and Lord Of War. On his 56th birthday, let’s take a look at some of his top songs, including a recent track from Ponniyin Selvan: I.

Advertisement

Choti Si Asha (Roja, 1992)

Indian Film music changed forever as Rahman interwove various musical traditions to great effect. Rahman’s composition Choti Si Asha, written by P. K. Mishra and performed by singer Minmini, is the most memorable song from Roja. It celebrates Roja’s free-spirited innocence and joy. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wk9GL7zvU24

Maa Tujhe Salaam (1997)

Advertisement

This powerful patriotic song from Rahman’s studio Album, Vande Mataram, is the one Indians associate the most with. It was released on the eve of India’s 50th year of independence. The title track, Maa Tujhe Salaam was performed by Rahman himself.

Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera (Swades, 2004)

Advertisement

Ye Jo Des Hai Tera also instilled patriotic sentiments in the listener, especially as rendered through Rahman’s deeply evocative vocals. The film was not very successful during its initial release, but the songs composed by Rahman were warmly received. Javed Akhtar wrote the lyrics.

Tere Bina (Guru, 2007)

The memorable romantic track from Mani Ratnam’s film Guru was performed as a duet by Rahman and Chinmayi Sripaada, with additional vocals by Murtuza Khan and Qadir Khan. The song beautifully captures the emotions of Gurukant Desai (Abhishek Bachchan) and his wife Sujata (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) as they bear long periods of separation from each other.

Kaveri Se Milne (Ponniyin Selvan: I, 2022)

The track from the Mani Ratnam historical epic, performed by Rahman, Swagat Rathod and Pooja Tiwari celebrates the river Kaveri, Vallavaraiyan Vanthiyathevan (Karthi), and the resilient rural folk of Tamil Nadu during the rule of the Cholas.

Apart from these, AR Rahman’s latest songs like Rihaayi De from Mimi, Taare Ginn from Dil Bechara, and Chaka Chak from Atrangi Re among others have won hearts.

Read all the Latest Movies News here