AR Rahman's Eldest Daughter Khatija Introduces her Fiancé as 'Wizkid' in Instagram Post

AR Rahman’s eldest daughter Khatija recently introduced her fiancé to the world. She got engaged to Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed on her birthday, December 29, 2021. On January 2, Khatija posted on Instagram about her engagement and said that her fiancé was a wizkid audio engineer and an aspiring entrepreneur.

Keeping the Covid-19 pandemic in mind, the engagement ceremony was conducted on a small scale with just family members and some close friends.

Sharing a picture with her would-be husband, Khatija wrote in the caption: “With the blessings of the Almighty I’m happy to announce to you all my engagement with Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed, an aspiring entrepreneur and a wizkid audio engineer". She further added, “The engagement happened on December 29, my birthday in the presence of close family and loved ones".

Khatija also tagged her fiancée in this post. Riyasdeen, too, shared the same picture on his Instagram account and announced his engagement with Khatija. Riyasdeen’s Instagram account is full of pictures of various sound equipment’s and some photographs of AR Rahman from his concerts. Going by his Instagram bio, he is a live sound engineer for AR Rahman and Amit Trivedi. He has more than six thousand followers on her Instagram account.

AR Rahman and his wife Saira Banu have three children — two daughters and a son — Khatija, Raheema and AR Ameen. Khatija is their eldest daughter.

