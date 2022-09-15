AR Rahman's Malaysia Concert Announced With Jaw-Dropping Promo

AR Rahman is one of those prominent musicians who elevated Indian music to the attention of a global listenership. He has revolutionised music for 30 years now and considering his global fan following, he often holds concerts all over the world. He has performed at many venues spanning the globe including European nations, America and Asian countries. Malaysia is a nation where he has held three concerts to date, the last one 7 years ago. Now, the stage is all set for AR Rahman to hold yet another concert in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia next year. The concert is scheduled for January 28 next year.

DMY Creation Sdn Bhd, a significant international film distributor, issued a statement yesterday during a press conference. The event, dubbed “AR Rahman - Secret of Success - Live in Malaysia 2023," will take place at the Bukit Jalil Stadium and is anticipated to draw a crowd of around 60,000 people, according to its founder and chairman Datuk Mohamed Yussof Mohamed.

More than 14 countries including India, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Thailand, Dubai, Australia and Sri Lanka will host promotional events for the grand event in Kuala Lumpur. Ticket sales will start from September 19 onwards.

DMY creations came up with a unique and jaw-dropping technique to announce the AR Rahman concert on social media, which included a daredevil stunt. A 10,000 feet jump was performed from a helicopter in the air to announce the concert, a stunt that the company described as a first in the country. The jump has reportedly been included in the Malaysian Book of records.

On the work front, AR Rahman’s most recent project is Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1, the songs of which have been composed by him. The first few singles from the movie were unveiled to great praise and critical acclaim. The film itself will release on September 30.

