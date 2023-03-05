AR Rahman's Son Narrowly Escapes Accident on Set, Allu Arjun and Martin Garrix Groove To Pushpa Song

Music maestro AR Rahman’s son AR Ameen almost got injured on set during a shoot recently. Ameen shared on Instagram that he was shooting for a song when the chandeliers that were suspended from a crane came crashing down on stage. Ameen and his crew members were on stage and at that time and escaped injury by a few inches.

Read: AR Rahman’s Son Narrowly Escapes Horrifying Accident on Shoot as Chandeliers Come Crashing Down

Popular DJ Martin Garrix’s concert in Hyderabad was truly a star-studded event as it was not only graced by Ranbir Kapoor but Pushpa: The Rise actor Allu Arjun. The sensational heartthrob added more weight to the gathering with his presence by grooving to the chartbuster song ‘Oo Antava’ from Sukumar’s critically-acclaimed directorial. Needless to say, the fans went berserk.

Read: Allu Arjun, Martin Garrix Groove To Pushpa Song ‘Oo Antava’, Crowd Goes Wild

Pathaan has finally surpassed Baahubali 2 (Hindi) box office collections. Baahubali’s producer Shobu Yarlagadda has congratulated Shah Rukh Khan on this achievement.

Read: Pathaan Surpasses Baahubali 2 Hindi Box Office, Producer Congratulates Shah Rukh Khan

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer much-anticipated film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar is set to hit the theatres this week. They have been going places and giving interviews for the film, but individually. Fans have been wondering why the two aren’t promoting the film together. Now, Ranbir has finally addressed if his wife Alia Bhatt is stopping him from doing so.

Read: Ranbir Reveals If Alia Is Stopping Him from Promoting Film With Shraddha; Says ‘Aise Hi Afwah…’

Actor Sheezan Khan walked out of jail today, March 5, after more than two months of being arrested in Tunisha Sharma’s alleged suicide case. Sheezan was granted bail on Saturday by Vasai court. Following which, Khan walked out of Thane central jail on Sunday morning.

Read: Sheezan Khan Hugs His Emotional Sisters As He Walks Out of Jail in Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case

