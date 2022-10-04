Aravind Kaushik To Reveal Male Lead of Ardhambardha Prema Kathe On...

Director Aravind Kaushik is gearing up for his upcoming film Ardhambardha Prema Kathe in which Kannada actress Divya Uruduga will essay a pivotal role. Aravind has not divulged much about this film, touted to be a romantic movie. In an interview with a portal recently, he talked about Ardhambardha Prema Kathe and revealed some interesting insights as well.

He was asked about speculations of actor Aravind KP forming the lead pair with Divya. Aravind rubbished these rumours and said that he would introduce the lead hero soon. As of now, a teaser related to this film is doing the rounds of the internet. Aravind has shared on Instagram that the lead actor in this film will be revealed on Wednesday at 3:33 P.M.

Coming back to the interview, the director also divulged some other details about Ardhambardha Prema Kathe. Aravind said that Ardhambardha Prema Kathe’s filming is almost completed. He also said that other work related to the post-production of this film is going on simultaneously.

Aravind was asked the reason behind keeping the title of this movie Ardhambardha Prema Kathe. According to him, many love stories don’t have a happy ending and they remain incomplete. Aravind said that he kept this thought in mind while deciding on the title Ardhambardha Prema Kathe. The Tughlaq director said that he has followed an entirely different approach while directing this love story Ardhambardha Prema Kathe.

Before Ardhambardha Prema Kathe, Aravind directed the film Shardula. Actors Chetan Chandra, Aishwarya Prasad, Kruthika Ravindra and others have performed pivotal roles in this film. Shardula was criticised by critics for narrating a sluggish storyline.

