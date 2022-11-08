Arbaaz Khan Makes Rare Comment About Ex-Wife Malaika Arora, Says 'Grown to Appreciate Each Other's Choices'

Arbaaz Khan made a rare statement about his ex-wife Malaika Arora in a new interview. Recently, Malaika opened up about her bond with Arbaaz post their divorce and said that their bond has become better after their divorce. Speaking with Siddharth Kannan, Arbaaz agreed with Malaika’s statement about their bond and said that they’ve grown to become more accepting of each other’s life choices.

He also said that they share a son together, 19-year-old Arhaan Khan, and he doesn’t deserve to be raised in a discordant environment. “We have a child together so we have to be in a very, very nice state of mind and that’s how we’ve always been. And yes, we’ve both grown to be different people, and matured over time and years. I have been a little more accepting of each other’s… lot of things. We gotta move on in life," he said.

“You gotta accept things in life and there are a lot of things about me that she may have accepted and there are a lot of things about her that I may have accepted but we have one common interest and that’s our child. He doesn’t deserve to have any kind of a scenario where there is a discordant or which continues to happen while he’s growing up," Arbaaz added.

Speaking about Malaika, Arbaaz described her as someone who is ‘very mature about a lot of things’. He added that he has also been mature and understanding about things as well. “She’s absolutely right, we have grown to really appreciate each other’s choices and life decisions," he said, referring to her statement about their bond post-split.

Malaika and Arbaaz married in December 1998. Their divorce came through in May 2017, after 18 years of marriage. Malaika is currently dating Arjun Kapoor whereas Arbaaz is in a relationship with Giorgia Andriani. Malaika and Arbaaz are often spotted spending time with their son together. They were also seen dropping off their son at the airport a few weeks ago.

