Bollywood’s legendary actress and dancer Helen sat down with Arbaaz Khan for a candid conversation where the former opened up about her work and her family. Arbaaz’s father Salim Khan married Helen when the Khan siblings were young. Previously, he was married to Salma Khan. In the latest episode of Arbaaz’s talk show, The Invincibles, the actor not only thanked his parents and Helen for keeping the family together but also talked about the time when their father explained Helen’s situation to them.

Talking about how they were never neglected as kids, Arbaaz said, “When things happened with you (Helen) also, we were very young but he sat us down and he told us, this is where it is. I don’t expect you (at that point of time) to love her as much as you love your mother but you must give her equal respect. Which is so beautiful."

Advertisement

Salim Khan married Salma Khan in 1964 and they are parents to Bollywood star Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan and Alvira Khan. He tied the knot with Helen in 1981.

On the show, Helen also spoke about the respect she has for Salma Khan. In a new interview with Arbaaz Khan on his chat show, The Invincibles, Helen opened up about how she tiptoed around Salma during the initial days of her and Salim being together. “In the beginning, when I used to pass Bandstand and I would know Salma Khan would be standing on the balcony, I would duck down so that she wouldn’t see me and the car would be empty going past your house. I used to respect her so much," she said.

Read all the Latest Movies News here