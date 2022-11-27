Arbaaz Khan’s GF Giorgia Andriani Shares Why She Is Doing 'Music Videos For Now'; Reveals Future Plans

Giorgia Andriani might have caught the fancy of the tinsel town after opening up about her romantic relationship with Arbaaz Khan. However, she has got a lot more to her than being a model as she aspires to leave a mark in the industry by donning the director’s cap. Giorgia recently opened up about her plans in future while speaking with an entertainment portal.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the Italian model shared, “I just know that for now, I feel like doing music videos because in just a few minutes you have the opportunity to connect with people. A film is three hours long and it communicates a lot and there’s definitely so many chances to connect. However, in a three-minute music video, you still have that opportunity because there’s still one story and there are still lyrics that people relate to so for now because it’s the beginning of my career I am loving what I’m doing, music videos, for now, is my plan."

She also stated, “Life has its own intelligence. I think you can kind of know where you want to go but then it’s up to destiny I think so for now I’m just polishing myself. Being a director is still on. However, for now, it’s just on a standstill; I will see in the future. I want to be ready for that as well so that will take time."

For the unversed, Arbaaz Khan and Giorgia Andriani have been dating each other for almost four years now. Prior to Georgia, Arbaaz was married to Malaika Arora. They tied the knot in 1998 but parted ways in 2017. They also have a son together - Arhaan. On the other hand, Malaika Arora is now dating Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor.

