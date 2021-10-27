Arbaaz Merchant's Dad Reveals What He Said During Prison Visit: 'I Won't Leave Aryan Alone in Jail'

Aslam Merchant is concerned about his son, Arbaaz Merchant, and Aryan Khan, who are currently lodged at the Arthur Road jail in a drug-related case. Arbaaz was arrested earlier this month, along with Shah Rukh Khan’s son, after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducted a raid at an alleged rave party on a Goa-bound cruise ship.

In an interview, Aslam revealed what Arbaaz told him about Aryan when the former visited Arthur jail. “Innocent kids should not be punished even before trial. As I was leaving, Arbaaz told me, ‘Dad, I will not leave Aryan alone in jail and no harm should be caused to Aryan. We all have come in together here and will leave together from here’. I was so touched by those words; for him friendship is supreme," Aslam told ETimes.

Aslam also said that Arbaaz is unable to sleep and getting anxiety attacks. Arbaaz has also been enquiring about the development in the case whenever they meet, he added.

“He and Aryan are good friends and they share a lot of their thoughts and apprehensions, too. And Aryan shared with Arbaaz, that he was surprised that this episode has gone on for as long as it has. Both the boys were expecting that this would be resolved sooner. They’re both taken aback at how much time it’s taking for their bail," Aslam said.

Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan’s jail stay was extended by another day as the hearing on his bail application in the Bombay High Court was adjourned till Wednesday. The hearing will resume today afternoon at 2.30 pm.

