Archana Gautam Eliminated From Bigg Boss 16; Deepika Padukone to Play Ranbir's Mom in Brahmastra 2

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Archana Gautam has reportedly been thrown out of Salman Khan-hosted show after she allegedly got physical with her fellow housemate Shiv Thakare. Actor-politician Archana has emerged as one of the most entertaining contestants on the controversial reality show. However, if the latest buzz is to be believed then Archana has been eliminated by the makers for apparently hitting Shiv.

Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar, became one of the biggest blockbusters of the year, collecting more than Rs 400 crores worldwide. The film features Ranbir Kapoor as the titular hero Shiva, his actor-wife Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in key roles.

Kannada film industry has been witnessing a massive rise in the past few years, especially after the release of Yash’s KGF film franchise. KGF put the Kannada film industry on the global map, quite literally, with KGF: Chapter 2 becoming the biggest blockbuster of 2022. KGF: Chapter 2 is also the third highest grossing Indian movie of all time. Most recently, another Kannada movie called Kantara set the box office on fire across the country. Directed by Rishabh Shetty, who also starred in the film, Kantara broke several records and became one of the most successful films of the year.

The relationships between Bigg Boss contestants are forever changing. Gori Nagori who joined Sajid Khan’s company that included - Shiv Thakare, MC Stan and Abdu Rozik, has secluded herself from the group. Currently, Gori is seen taking a stand for herself and breaking all ties with her group members, Shiv Thakare and Sajid Khan. Now, Gori’s boyfriend Sunny Choudhary has said that he is very proud of her and supports her decisions. He feels that if Gori has to survive in the show, she will have to play individually

Two of Bollywood’s most popular and loved actors, Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor completed 15 glorious years in the industry today, November 9. The former made her debut with Om Shanti Om opposite Shah Rukh Khan, while the latter’s debut was with Sonam Kapoor in Saawariya. Although they made their debut with different actors, Ranbir and Deepika went on to star in a couple of hit films together. They were also in a relationship for around two years. However, when it came to films, the actors knew how to keep their personal and professional life separate, reveals director Imtiaz Ali.

