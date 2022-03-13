Archana Puran Singh: I'm Willing to Move If Kapil Sharma Show Makers Want Navjot Singh Sidhu Back

The Kapil Sharma Show fame Archana Puran Singh recently found a top spot on the list of trends after Navjot Singh Sidhu lost his seat in the Punjab Assembly elections. After Sidhu lost the Amritsar East Vidhan Sabha seat, netizens began joking that the politician would now soon return to “steal back" his seat from Archana on The Kapil Sharma Show. Now, Archana Puran Singh has reacted to the trolls and memes made on her after Sidhu lost the Assembly elections.

Speaking to The Times of India, Archana has said the meme-flooding is nothing new for her. “I am not affected by these memes because it is not something new. What I am surprised about is how a person who has quit and joined politics, is still being connected with what I’m doing on the show. I have never been involved in politics. I have a particular role in the show, which I am doing diligently, but somehow when there is something new happening to Sidhu, memes are made on me. Isn’t that strange," she said.

For the uninitiated, Archana Puran Singh replaced Navjot Singh Sidhu on The Kapil Sharma Show. Sidhu was the permanent guest on the Kapil Sharma Show till 2017. After that, he was replaced by Archana. On the show, host Kapil Sharma often mocks Archana for ‘stealing’ Sidhu’s spot in the show.

Archana also said that she doesn’t believe she would always be on The Kapil Sharma Show. “But people on social media are behaving as if I only have this job and no other work in life. If ever Sidhu decides to come back or the channel or producer of the show wants Sidhu back, I am always willing to move on and find some other project," she said.

