Archana Puran Singh Says She Is The One Making Her Family Crack Up': At Home, I'm The Joker'

After the wrap of the much-loved, The Kapil Sharma show, its judge and actress Archana Puran Singh is all set to be seen as a co-judge with Shekhar Suman on India’s Laughter Champion. The show, which will feature contestants and their ability to leave you in splits, will be replacing The Kapil Sharma show. Before embarking on the new journey, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress has opened up about her role in the upcoming show which she compared with The Kapil Sharma Show.

In an interview with Times Of India, Archana said that while she was just watching the performance on TKSS on India’s Laughter Champion she will be actually judging the contestants.

“I was not exactly judging Kapil’s show, it was more of watching his team perform and responding to it. There are hundreds of memes till now and an old joke on how I only laugh on the show. Will I continue to do that in my new show India’s Laughter Champion? Well, here I will be judging the contestants and giving them marks, but if for the initial motivation, I have to laugh or smile during an act then that should not be concluded as me laughing over every joke," she said

Talking about the motivation, she recalled an old incident during the start of her career on TV and opened up about how she was criticised by an actor for not performing the scene well. She believed that “it is very important to motivate" a new artist. Saying that she feels motherly towards every contestant when she sits in the judge’s seat, Archana believes that a little bit of laughter motivates the contestants in performing.

Further, she revealed how hard it is to judge a comedy show and said that making a show with one hour of comic content every week is no joke. When quizzed about who cracks most jokes at home, Archana revealed, “On TV you might find me laughing at people’s jokes but at home, I am the joker and my husband and sons are happily laughing at my jokes."

Coming back to the Indian Laughter Champion, on May 12 the makers unveiled the new promo featuring Archana Puran Singh and Shekhar Suman. And its launch was announced by Sony TV in April.

