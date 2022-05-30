Archana Puran Singh Shares How Age Gap Between Her Husband Did Not Interfere in Their Marriage

Archana Puran Singh is known for her boisterous laughs at The Kapil Sharma Show which will be taking a break in June. Married to actor Parmeet Sethi, Archana often laughs at jokes where she is portrayed as the one dominating her husband. This may seem to be true considering she is seven years older than Parmeet. In a recent interview, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress revealed how the couple faced the age-gap issue in their relationship.

Speaking to The Times of India, Archana said, “Before getting married to Parmeet in 1992, we were in a relationship for four years and although we discussed the age gap, we never felt that we should not be with each other because of that.” She also added that when the two of them finally decided to tie the knot they realised that they were too much in love with each other to think of the age gap. Archana also confessed that their families had reservations and even told her to think twice about getting married to someone younger. However, she said, “I never had any doubt in my mind.” After 30 years of marriage and two sons, Archana said that she is still with Parmeet. She added that during the three decades the couple has faced the ups and downs of life together without the age factor ever coming into focus.

Advertisement

Talking about their careers in showbiz, Archana added, “Parmeet and I would always laugh about how our life story would be like the film Abhimaan, where the wife’s career takes off in a bigger way than her husband’s.” However she added that one should never get into gender stereotypes. For Archana, just because a woman is defined as a homemaker one should not question her or say that she cannot do anything big in life.

The veteran actress will soon be judging India’s Laughter Champion along with Shekhar Suman.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.