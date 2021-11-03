Archana Puran Singh Turns Commentator On The Kapil Sharma Show

Actor Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif are busy these days in the promotion of their upcoming film Sooryavanshi. The duo has appeared in many TV shows to promote their film and they both were recently on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show.

Archana Puran Singh, recently shared a behind-the-scenes video from the set of The Kapil Sharma Show on her Instagram page. In the video, Akshay is seen playing catch with the audience and whereas Archana was giving the running commentary on each throw.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CVxhkZSoAJP/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Advertisement

Sharing the video on Instagram, Archana wished good luck to the Sooryavanshi team and wrote, “Shooting with the #khiladikumar today. Looking forward to watching Sooryavanshi (5th November release) Much luck to the entire team."

In her post, Archana Puran Singh has also tagged Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Rohit Shetty, and Ranveer Singh.

As the video was shared, many thanked Archana for sharing the video. One user wrote, “Thank you so much Archana Ma’am for the live match of Akki Sir vs Audience."

The shooting of the special episode has been completed. Archana Puran Singh has also said in her post that this episode of Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif will be aired on Sunday, November 7.

Meanwhile, Akshay has also given information about this by sharing a picture with Katrina on his Instagram page.

Archana Puran Singh often posts behind-the-scenes videos on her Instagram. Earlier, she also shared a video with Krishna, wherein he was seen in the avatar of Dharmendra.

Talking about the film, the release date of Akshay Kumar’s film Sooryavanshi was postponed several times due to the outbreak of coronavirus disease. Now finally the film is going to be released in theaters on November 5 this year. Besides Akshay and Katrina, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgan are also going to be seen in Rohit Shetty’s directorial.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.