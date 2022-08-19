Archana Vijaya Puri Pregnant and in Second Trimester, Shares Mirror Selfie; See Pic

Archana Vijaya Puri, on Friday, announced her pregnancy with an adorable post. She dropped a photo on her Instagram in which she can be seen flaunting her baby bump. Archana is married to Dheeraj Puri, who is a businessman. The duo tied the knot on February 4 of the year 2015 and they are now expecting their first child.

Netizens went gaga after she shared the news of her pregnancy. The former IPL anchor can be seen standing in her closet area. She donned brown attire for the two mirror selfie that she shared on her feed. In the first slide, she can be seen showing off her bump from the front, while in the second one she can be seen striking a side pose.

Advertisement

Along with the post, she penned an adorable caption, which read, “No fancy shoot (yet!) Just my baby (to be) and me hanging out in my closet. Excited about the new adventure that awaits! Taking a short break from work after nearly two decades (19 years to be precise!) to make sure the little one is safe. Mommy and daddy already love you beyond anything we know and can’t wait! I have so much to share about this journey that is beautiful, trying, and hilarious, my favourite kind, but not sure how to, will try to as we go along."

Her post garnered massive engagement as people showered the comments section by expressing their excitement. “Aahh, congrats AV, so so happy for you and DP," commented Shibani Dandekar Akhtar.

Advertisement

A while ago, the anchor shared a snapshot from when she was still working. the caption of her post read, “Just another day at my office.” She appears to be in her element in the picture as she can be seen slaying blue formals.

Archana Vijaya Puri stepped into the entertainment industry post winning a reality show for the supermodel hunt. She is best known for hosting the Indian Premier League.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here