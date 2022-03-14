Are Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Planning to Move into Their New Bungalow Soon?

Are Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt planning to move into their new bungalow soon? We have spotted our much-loved couple Alia and Ranbir, along with the latter’s mother and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, at the construction site of their Bandra Nest in Mumbai several times. Now, according to the latest update, the lovebirds will have a room specially dedicated to Ranbir’s late father and legendary actor Rishi Kapoor. As per an India Today report, it is believed that the late actor wanted his son and Alia to get married soon, and therefore, the couple has decided to ensure that their new house has Rishi Kapoor’s blessings.

This is not all. According to India Today, the duo’s new lavish bungalow will have plush things like a temperature-controlled swimming pool, an open-air amphitheatre, amid other modern amenities. Detailing about the special Rishi Kapoor room, India Today quoted a source as saying, “It would have been a dream for Rishi to see Ranbir and Alia get married. The family has preserved each and every small memory of the late actor with a lot of love. From his favourite chair to his bookshelf to small things that were dear to him will be all housed in a special room dedicated to Rishi."

The source further informed that both the actors have put a lot of emotions, time, and hard work into designing their Bandra Paradise, with an aim to make it as homely and cosy as possible. And to make it perfect, Neetu Kapoor is continuously giving inputs on how to make space for the family traditions and keep it all intact like it was in KrishnaRaj, which is their old bungalow. All three of them were clicked innumerable times at the construction site and now they are reportedly done with making their nest luxurious and incredible. Meanwhile talking about their work front, Both, Alia and Ranbir will be seen together in Ayan Mukherjee’s much-anticipated fantasy drama Brahmastra.

