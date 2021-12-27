Are Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan Doing Movie Together? Internet Thinks So

Is something cooking up or was it just a friendly catch-up? Actors Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, and Kartik Aaryan were spotted at Yautcha on the night of December 26. While Ranbir and Alia made a hand-in-hand appearance, Varun, Arjun, and Kartik were spotted alone. Though the reason behind their meet-up is still under the wraps, fans are wondering what is cooking between them.

The lovebirds were dressed in all black, Ranbir wore black paint and matching sweatshirts along with black shoes and Alia looked stunning in an off-shoulder black dress. Arjun also aced the black game in his baggy sweatshirt. Varun and Kartik added colour to the lot, the former wore mustard and dark blue colour sweatshirt, while the latter went for an all-time favourite, denim. A celebrity photographer had shared the snaps of these actors being papped outside Yautcha.

Now, only time will tell whether it was just a casual outing or some work projects were discussed.

Advertisement

Well, we noted that Yautcha is not new to Alia, the actress has been spotted a number of times outside the restaurant. Once Alia was seen along with her mother Soni Razdan, as the duo walked out of the Chinese restaurant in Bandra Kurla Complex, paparazzi didn’t miss the chance to capture the leading lady of the Indian film industry.

As far as upcoming projects are considered, Alia has quite a busy schedule. Her debut south movie, RRR is all set to release in theatres on January 7, 2022. The actress has a much-awaited film, Gangubai Kathiawadi on the table too. Recently, Alia commenced shooting for Karan Johar helmed Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani along with Ranveer Singh. Another big project of the actress, which also features her beau Ranbir, is Brahmāstra Part One. The stars have been doing the build-up, though the release dates are not announced, the movie will hit theatres in 2022.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.