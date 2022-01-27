Are Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana Getting Married? Couple Spotted at Manish Malhotra's Store

Since their stint on Bigg Boss 13’s reality show, Punjabi star Himanshi Khurana and Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz have made headlines for their love story. They met on the reality show Bigg Boss 13 and began to develop feelings for each other. Asim had expressed his feelings for her inside the house, and she had also expressed her feelings for him. After the show, the couple made their relationship official, and they are frequently seen spending time together.

Adorable couple Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana were recently spotted in the city as they exited India’s top designer Manish Malhotra’s store. Asim was dressed in an all-black ensemble that included a casual t-shirt, joggers, a cap, and stylish sneakers. Himanshi Khurana wore a floral gown that was both simple and elegant. She was dressed in a floral full-sleeve top, black bellbottom trousers, and black heels.

The couple’s appearance at Manish Malhotra’s showroom has sparked speculation about their wedding plans. The couple has been dating for a while and frequently exchanges photos and videos. They’ve never revealed anything about their marriage plans. “We don’t want to rush and mess things up," Himanshi said in an interview with ETimes TV. “We don’t want to rush and mess up things. Marriage is a big commitment. We don’t want to get married in haste and then later on our relationship becomes a joke for others. We want to be prepared for it and want it to happen at the right time. It will be a mature decision."

Asim and Himanshi recently made headlines when the former arrived at the airport to pick up Himanshi. The couple looked stunning and happily posed for the paparazzi while holding hands. Fans of AsiManshi showered the couple with affection and blessings.

