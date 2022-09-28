Are Brad Pitt And Emily Ratajkowski Dating? Find Out

Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski have been seen a couple of times together but the duo are not officially dating each other, according to Page Six. In an interview with the publication, a source revealed, “People have been speculating about this for a while. Brad is not dating anybody. Pitt and Ratajkowski have been seen a couple of times together." Pitt has recently “been seen with other people" and is not currently dating anyone in particular. The source, however, added cryptically, “Stay tuned."

Meanwhile, Emily Ratajkowski and movie producer Sebastian Bear-McClard filed for divorce in Manhattan Supreme Court earlier this month.

Ratajkowski parted ways after Bear-McClard reportedly cheated on her. As Page Six reported, rumours of a potential divorce started to circulate in July after the model was spotted out and about without her wedding band. She also didn’t wear it in the summer Instagram photos she posted. Bear-McClard has yet not made any public statements in response to the cheating allegations.

Brad Pitt is still embroiled in his nasty divorce from Angelina Jolie. The duo announced their separation after two years of marriage and over 11 years of companionship. They got married in 2014 and share six children together. The actor was first married to FRIENDS star Jennifer Aniston but ended their relationship in 2005. He had been dating Angelina Jolie back then.

According to the same report by Page Six, Ratajkowski recently called herself a “recently single person who is thinking about dating and stuff" in a TikTok video.

