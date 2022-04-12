Are Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash Rokafied? Former Says 'I Give Subtle Hints'

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s Roka rumours have been making headlines for quite some time now. It all started after the actor was spotted outside Tejasswi’s house along with his parents with a tilak on his forehead. It was later revealed that the two families had gathered only to celebrate Karan’s parents’ wedding anniversary. Days after, in a recent interview, Karan Kundrra talked about the Roka rumours.

On being asked if they are rokafied, Karan Kundrra further raised speculations and excitement by giving a cryptic answer. “I give subtle hints and answer their queries in thode cryptic way and jinko samjhana hota hai Woh Samajh jaate hai," the actor told ETimes.

Karan Kundrra was further asked if there is pressure from either of the families regarding marriage. To this, the actor refused and added that both, he and Tejasswi are currently busy with their work. “No, there’s no pressure from my family’s side for marriage. Unka bus chale toh Abhi kara dein… no pressure on both of us for marriage. There are a lot of things to do. She’s also working, I am also working," he shared.

Karan Kundrra also talked about how he manages to spend time with Tejasswi Prakash in between his work schedule. “Yes I manage everything beech mein jaake girlfriend ko bhi mil aata hoon… that day also I ran from my set, Fatafat met Tejasswi, hugged her and rushed for my meeting. I feel aap ki niyat honi chahiye. If you have the intention, then there’s definitely time. If you don’t have the intention and you have enough time in hand you will keep making excuses. If you genuinely want to meet you will create your way," the actor said.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash developed a romantic bond with each other during their stay in the Bigg Boss 15 house. The two fell in love and turned into everyone’s favourite couple. Since then, they have been ruling hearts and their fans are super excited to know if they are planning to tie the knot soon.

On the work front, Karan is currently seen in Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp as a jailer. He has also been hosting Dance Deewane Juniors. On the other hand, Tejasswi Prakash is busy with Naagin 6 along with her Bigg Boss 15 co-contestant Simba Nagpal.

