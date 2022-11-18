Are Mahalakshmi and Ravindra Chandrasekhar Expecting Their First Child?

Actress Mahalakshmi and her husband, producer Ravindra Chandrasekhar, recently spent their first Diwali together. Both of them shared several mushy images that won their fans’ hearts. Later, the producer gifted his wife a car. She captioned the post, “It doesn’t matter where you are going, it’s who you have beside you." In the picture, Mahalakshmi is seen resting her head on the shoulder of Chandrasekhar in the car.

Meanwhile, the rumour of the actress’ pregnancy is the talk of the town. And they further echoed after a picture from Mr and Mrs Chandrasekhar’s dinner date circulated online. In the picture, both of them are in casual attire. But the supposed baby bump of the actress has caught the attention of the netizens. Ravindra captions the picture, “My happiness is not coz I LOVE YOU.. its purely coz of you live for me even I don’t express it.’’ The Uthiripookal actress responds to his message: “I loooooooooooveeeeeeee uuuuuuuuuuuu my husband.’’

The duo’s fans are wondering whether they are expecting their first kid. A user wrote, “U look like you pregnant." Another wrote, “Kutty Kaveri may god bless you, dear. Ravindra sir congratulations take care of Kutty Kaveri and her son till the end of your life.’’

On the work front, Mahalakshmi is essaying the role of Villy in the television serial Anbe Vaa, which airs on Sun TV. Ravindra has produced films like Sidihuna Ennanu, Murungaikai, to name a few. He owns a production house titled Libra Productions Pvt Ltd.

