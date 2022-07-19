Are Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Expecting Twins? Shamshera Actor Finally Reacts to Rumours

Ranbir Kapoor recently took the internet by storm when he hinted that he and Alia Bhatt were expecting twins. A few weeks after Alia Bhatt announced that she and Ranbir Kapoor were set to welcome their first baby together, Ranbir made a comment that convinced netizens that they would be having not one but two children.

However, the actor has now broken his silence on his viral statement. During the Shamshera promotions in New Delhi on Monday, Ranbir was asked about his statement about expecting twins with his wife Alia Bhatt. Responding to this, Ranbir said in Hindi, “Don’t create controversy. They asked me to state three things: two truths and a lie. Now I can’t reveal what is the truth, and what is the lie."

Earlier, in an interview with Film Companion, Ranbir was asked to play the game of two truths and one lie. After thinking for a few seconds, Ranbir said, “I am having twins, I am going to be part of a very big mythological film, I am taking a long break from work."

This left netizens wondering if Ranbir and Alia were expecting twins. As everyone knows that Ranbir will soon feature in Brahmastra, which is a mythological film, therefore, ‘I am going to be a part of very big mythological film’ is a truth. This means that either Ranbir’s claim of having twins or taking a long break from work is a lie. “Long break, that’s a lie," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user joked, “He’s having twins!!! Therefore taking a long break from work."

One of the netizens also explained in detail how ‘taking a long break’ is a lie because Ranbir has several movies in his pipeline. “Long break from work looks a lie as he has just returned. He has 2 more movies after Brahmastra (Animal and Luv Ranjan’s Romcom). Moreover Brahmastra 2 & 3 also in line," the comment read.

