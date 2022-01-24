Are Sonu and Tappu of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Friends in Real Life? Here's What Palak Sidhwani Said

Tarak Mehta ka Oolta Chasma is a show we all are familiar with. The Indian television sitcom has been ruling the hearts of people for the last 13 years. Many actors from the show like Dilip Joshi, Shailesh Lodha, and others share brilliant chemistry both in reel and real life. However, the one duo we can vouch for to be good friends in real life after seeing their on-screen performance is Palak Sidhwani and Raj Anadkat. But guess what, they are not! Surprisingly, the on-screen best friends are not friends in real life.

For the unversed, Palak plays the role of Sonu and Raj plays the part of Tappu in Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Tappu is the leader of the Tappu Sena and Sonu is her best friend. Sonu is the heart of Tappu as she is the only girl in the group.

In an old interview with TellyChakkar, Palak revealed that she maintains a professional relationship with Raj but she isn’t friends with him. Although, she said that she has good relations with Samay Shah aka Gogi, Kush Shah aka Goli and Azhar Sheikh aka Pinku. Further, she said that the cast of the show is huge and it is not necessary to get along with everyone. Although, she feels Raj is a professional and a great performer.

In 2019, Palak replaced Nidhi Bhanushali in the show after her exit. Talking about her selection and remembering the call she got from the casting director, she told the portal, “My father turned towards me and asked me if I have bagged a job at their office as he was unaware of my passion for acting. All three of us smiled at his question and explained to him that I’ll be seen in the show as Sonu Bhide. My father was a bit shocked and deep within thought that probably it is some sort of a prank or it won’t materialise. It is only when he saw me on Television sets that he came to terms that his daughter is now a part of the most popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chahshmah.”

