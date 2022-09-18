Are You a Jimi Hendrix Fan? Check Out Interesting Facts About the Guitarist on his Death Anniversary

JIMI HENDRIX DEATH ANNIVERSARY: If you are a fan of rock and roll music, you must have heard of Jimi Hendrix. He was one of the finest guitarists the world has ever known. He was only 27 when he passed away on September 18, 1970. In the short period of time he lived, he enlarged the capabilities and possibilities of the electric guitar, taking it into territories that no other musician had ever explored. An interesting fact about him that very few might be aware of is that he was left-handed, but he frequently played a guitar upside down and backward.

Are you a Jimi Hendrix fan? If yes, check out some little-known facts about the musician.

At the time of his birth, Jimi was named Johnny Allen Hendrix but it was later changed to James Marshall by his father James “Al" Hendrix. Jimi was born at 10:15 a.m. on November 27 in 1942. During his performances, Hendrix made use of three Marshall Super Lead 100-watt amplifiers. Usually, Jimi played them in unison and would turn the control knobs to the maximum level, and this became known as the Jimi Hendrix amp setting. His was using the name Jimmy Hendrix when he arrived in London in 1966 with the intention of discovering himself as a musician. Then, Chas Chandler, a former Animals’ bassist and his manager, suggested he change his name to “Jimi." Jimi’s rendition of the Star Spangled Banner at Woodstock was ranked first on Guitar World’s list of the 100 Greatest Performances in December 2011. Jimi had barbiturate-related asphyxia and had choked on his own vomit, according to an autopsy and subsequent inquest. During his childhood, Jimi used to strum a broom at his house like a guitar and that’s when his father saw his love for music and gifted him an old one-string ukulele, followed by a five-dollar, second-hand acoustic guitar.

