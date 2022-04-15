Are you A True Sunny Leone Fan? This Chicken Shop Will Give You 10 Percent Discount If You Prove Yourself

Do you call yourself a fan of Sunny Leone? Well, if you can prove it, you’d stand a chance to get a 10 percent discount at a chicken store in Karnataka’s Mandya. We aren’t kidding at all! Meet Prasad from Mandya, a die-hard fan of Sunny Leone. The fan has found a unique way to encourage fellow-Sunny fans to come forward and show their love for her.

Prasad, the owner of DK Chicken center on the 100 ft road in Mandya city, has put up a board in front of his shop inviting Sunny Leone fans to come and prove that they are indeed her big fan. The invite, which is gaining lots of interest in the area, offers fans a 10 percent discount all through the year provided they meet three criteria.

The person should be following Sunny Leone on Facebook and Instagram. They should have a minimum of 10 images of Sunny Leone in their phone gallery They should have liked and commented upon all of Sunny’s images on social media

Prasad will personally verify all these factors and then give a thumbs up for the discount. “Many see Sunny Leone in a bad light. But I am a huge fan of hers. She has adopted an orphan and also helped many orphaned kids. She has been spending a major chunk of her income to help the poor. Hence I have announced this offer. Sunny’s fans are always welcome to my store" said Prasad to News18.com.​

This isn’t the first time that fans have found a unique way to show their love for Sunny. Last month, Sunny shared a video in which she met a fan who had inked her name on his arm. While she was grateful to the gesture, she couldn’t help but tease the fan. “Hope you love me forever!! 😂 because now you have no choice. Good luck finding a wife!!" she said.

