Are You Always Apologising to Your Partner? It's Not a Healthy Relationship Then

Love, trust and understanding are the foundation of a healthy relationship. In a relationship, there are moments when a couple fights with each other. While arguments are common, one thing that troubles a relationship the most is not resolving those fights.

The first step towards ending a fight is saying sorry. It might sound simple but it’s one of the best ways to cool down your partner. However, sometimes, only one person takes the initiative and apologises to the partner to save the relationship, even if they are not wrong.

This is a sign of an unhealthy relationship. If you are the only one who is putting yourself down and bowing in front of your partner, it is a matter of concern. It seems that saying sorry is like a responsibility that you have to fulfil otherwise your relationship will get shattered into pieces. In case you are relating to this situation, you must understand the damage your behaviour can cause to your relationship.

Healthy Relationship, Relationship Advice, Relationship, Life, LoveIn a relationship, both partners have an equal say and position. If you are wrong, it is always the right step to admit it and apologise. However, in cases where you have done nothing and still have to get to your knees, then you must know that your partner is emotionally manipulating you into feeling guilty about things. This puts you in a lower position where you allow your partner to dominate mentally.

Boosts the ego of partner:

By apologising time and again, you are proving yourself wrong and your partner right even when that’s not the case. This boosts the ego of your partner which only widens the gulf between you two.

To save a relationship, you should treat each other equally in all aspects.

