Telugu star Allu Arjun is currently shooting for his upcoming film, Pushpa: The Rule, directed by Sukumar. Rashmika Mandanna plays the lead in this blockbuster. Pusha: The Rise, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, was one of the few films to take the box office by storm during the pandemic. The film drew large crowds to the theatres and established the actor as a pan-India star. Fans are eagerly awaiting an update on the film and are anticipating the first look at the same. Now, it appears that the first trailer for the film will be released in a couple of months.

But before this, we have something else for his fans. Yes, you read it right. According to reports, the actor’s super hit film, Desamuduru, directed by Puri Jagannadh, will be re-released in March which was originally released in 2007. The film will be re-released on March 28, 2023. An official statement on the subject is expected to be released soon.

Advertisement

In the film, Hansika Motwani plays the female lead. The film also stars Pradeep Rawat, Chandra Mohan, Srinivasa Reddy, Jiva, Subbaraju, Telangana Shakunthala, and others. This film’s music was composed by the late music director Chakri.

Coming back to Pushpa: The Rule, according to India Today, the makers are planning to release something related to the film on April 8, Allu Arjun’s birthday. Meanwhile, the Pushpa 2 shoot, which began last year, is in full swing and has already completed two major schedules. Sukumar, the film’s director, has his heart set on delivering a sequel more grand and iconic than Pushpa: The Rise. The second instalment, Pushpa: The Rule, will follow Pushpa and Bhanwar Singh as they clash (Fahadh Faasil). After completing a ten-day schedule in Vizag, Visakhapatnam, the film has now begun production in Hyderabad.

There are also rumours that Sukumar will bring Ram Charan for Pushpa 2. The two previously collaborated on Rangasthalam, which was a huge box office succesbox-officeh there has been no official announcement regarding Ram Charan’s cameo, but speculations about the RRR star sharing screen space with his cousin Allu Arjun have successfully piqued the interest of fans.

Read all the Latest Movies News here