'Aree, Par Devi Ji...': Amitabh Bachchan's Hilarious Take On Fan Kissing His Photo

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan’s screen presence and charisma still mesmerise fans and cinephiles all over the world. Having completed five decades in the film industry, the legendary star is still active in films. He is also very active on social media, always interacting with fans and posting updates about his work life and a recent post of his proves that ladies are still swooning over him.

Amitabh Bachchan’s fan following often goes through the roof and the actor was at his hilarious best while complaining about a female fan. He shared a photo in which a female fan appeared to have kissed all over, as several lipstick marks are visible on the photo. On top of the picture, the fan has written, “His eyes and the way he smiles."

Sharing the picture on his Instagram handle, Amitabh Bachchan added the caption, “Aree, par Devi ji .. koi jagah to chhodo smile karne ke liye! ( But Devi ji..Do leave some space for me to smile)".

Fans were left amused by the hilarity and many of them praised him for it. One comment said, “Hahaha Sir you are too cute", while another one read, “You are truly the Shahenshah of Bollywood". Fans are having a field day dropping many hilarious comments. One fan wrote that he should have made the female fan meet Jaya Bachchan.

This is just a glimpse of the superstardom that the Shahenshah of Bollywood enjoys. Every Sunday, outside his house, his fans gather just to get a glimpse of the star and he comes near the gate and waves at them.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will soon be seen in a series of movies like Brahmastra, Uchhai, Butterfly, Good Bye and Project K. He is also returning as the host for the next season of the popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati.

