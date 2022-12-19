Argentina Beats France at FIFA 2022 World Cup: SRK Thanks Messi for Making Him 'Believe in Hard Work'

Argentina fan Shah Rukh Khan was elated to watch Argentina beat the defending champions France 4-2 on penalties to lift the FIFA 2022 World Cup on Sunday night. Taking to Twitter, King Khan called the finale match ‘one of the best World Cup Finals ever’ and bowed down to the team’s captain, legendary footballer Lionel Messi.

“We are living in the time of one of the best World Cup Finals ever. I remember watching WC with my mom on a small tv….now the same excitement with my kids!! And thank u #Messi for making us all believe in talent, hard work & dreams!!" Shah Rukh Khan tweeted.

On Sunday night, Messi scored two goals and then another in a shootout as Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties after a 3-3 draw Sunday to claim a third World Cup title despite Kylian Mbappé scoring the first hat trick in a final in 56 years. Shah Rukh, before the match, had confessed that while his head wanted to support Mbappé’s team France, his heart belonged to Messi.

In a Twitter interaction on Saturday, Shah Rukh confessed, “Arre yaar the heart says Messi no?? But Mbappa is a treat to watch also." Even during the pre-game chat on Sunday, Shah Rukh confessed that he is inclined toward Messi and his team.

The actor was promoting his upcoming release Pathaan when he made the confession. Shah Rukh Khan joined legendary footballer Wayne Rooney to discuss all things football and Pathaan. During the chat, Shah Rukh jokingly asked Rooney how footballers like Argentina Lionel Messi are still young. King Khan added that he is a fan of Messi and was all praise for him.

