Arhaan Khan Trolls Mom Malaika Arora for Wearing Tiny Crop Top, Says 'You Look Like Prison Inmate'

Ever since Malaika Arora’s glam show Moving in With Malaika aired, she has been garnering a lot of attention. The series showcases her fears, her relationships, and her achievements and offers an unfiltered insight into her life. Much to delight of the audience, Malaika’s son Arhaan Khan graced the show. He candidly spoke about being biased towards his aunt Amrita Arora and revealed the one thing that he has in common with his mom.

Arhaan Khan seemed to be in a playful mood as he joked about Malaika’s outfit. He revealed that the only thing he and his mother have in common is that they are both the firstborn of their parents.

The mother-son duo spent a fun time on the show. An excited Malaika asked her son, “How about devoting an entire day to your mother?" to which he responded, “Let’s not get ahead of ourselves".

Arhaan opened up about his relationship with his aunt and said that there is a tier list and Ammu is his second mom. “But I think she is promoting to take your spot. She is pushing for the top spot. I am just biased towards Ammu," he said. Arhaan smiled and said that he was just kidding.

Malaika quipped that this is his way of irritating her and getting a reaction out of her.

However, the teasing did not stop there. In the episode, Malaika Arora can be seen wearing a sleeveless crop top with black and white stripes which she teamed with a pair of beige pants. Arhaan pokes fun at Malaika’s outfit and asked her why she was dressed like the table napkins. He said, “You look like a prison inmate right now," he said.

Arhaan has been studying filmmaking in the USA and has assisted Karan Johar with his upcoming flick Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

