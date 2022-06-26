Ariana Grande Birthday Special: Songs of the Love Me Harder Singer to Add to Your Playlist

HAPPY BIRTHDAY ARIANA GRANDE: Do we need any special introduction for Ariana Grande? Well, the answer is obviously no. She is a versatile celebrity, who has been impressing the audience with her skills. From starring in a teenage show, singing blockbuster tracks to judging a singing reality show, Ariana has done it all. Today, she is celebrating her 29th birthday and we are taking a look at popular tracks of the singer that you must add in your playlist.

Thank You, Next

Released in November 2018, Thank You, Next by Ariana Grande became one of the listeners’ favourites. Reason was not just the lyrics of the track but also her split with Pete Davidson. The song is all about her past relationship.

https://youtu.be/gl1aHhXnN1k

Side to side

Ariana Grande’s song side to side song also featured Nicki Minaj. The song was released in August 2016 and was a part of Ariana’s album Dangerous Woman.

https://youtu.be/SXiSVQZLje8

7 Rings

7 Rings was from Ariana Grande’s album Thank You, Next. The song was released in 2019. It had over 1.1 billion views on YouTube.

https://youtu.be/QYh6mYIJG2Y

No Tears Left To Cry

Ariana’s No Tear Left To Cry was released in April 2018, after devastating events during her Dangerous Woman tour in 2017. The video had more than 1.07 billion views on YouTube.

https://youtu.be/ffxKSjUwKdU

Breakfree

Breakfree was one of the most popular tracks. With the song, Ariana Grande became the second lead female artist to secure three positions in the top ten on the Billboard Hot 100 hold. The other two songs were Problem and Bang Bang. The song was released in 2014 and had 1.1 billion views on YouTube.

https://youtu.be/L8eRzOYhLuw

Almost every song of Ariana Grande has topped the charts. In less than a decade, Ariana Grande has beautifully carved her niche in the international music industry.

