The upcoming Tamil film starring R Madhavan will be directed by a famous South Film Director. It is expected that Arivazhagan Venkatachalam will be directing Madhavan’s next film. However, an official announcement is awaited regarding the next project of Madhavan.

As per reports, director Arivazhagan Venkatachalam and RMadhavan are in touch regarding their next project. The film is expected to be hitting the floors for shooting next year.

Arivazhagan Venkatachalam has directed 23 films based on crime stories so far. He directed Aakhri Border starring Arun Vijay whose scheduled release on November 17 has been postponed.

In 2017, Madhavan appeared for the last time in the Tamil film Vikram Veda. Now Madhavan has signed three big budget films and one of them is Rocketry - The Nemby Effect, in which he will be seen in the role of a driver.

Madhavan started his acting career in the early 90s with popular Hindi serials like Banegi Apni Baat, Sea Hawks, Ghar Jamai and Saaya. In 2000, Madhavan came into limelight from Mani Ratnam’s romantic Tamil drama film Alaipayuthey.

He has also been part of some big Hindi hits including Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Rang De Basanti (2006), Mani Ratnam’s Guru (2007) and Rajkumar Hirani’s 3 Idiots (2009). R Madhavan was last seen in web series Decoupled which released on Netflix on December 17.

