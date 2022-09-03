Arjan Bajwa Birthday Special: Binge-Watch These Latest Movies and Web Series of the Actor

Arjan Bajwa is one of the popular faces on the big screens and now, the actor is also foraying into the OTT world with some amazing web series. He has been a part of some of the most critically-acclaimed movies that the Indian film industry has churned, ranging from Mani Ratnam’s Guru to Madhur Bhandarkar’s Fashion. Apart from being an actor, Arjan has also done some stints as a host for events such as the Filmfare Awards (South), the International Film Festival of India, and the Kabaddi World Cup. On Arjan’s 43rd birthday, here are some of the latest works that the actor appeared in.

Kabir Singh

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Kabir Singh starred Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. Arjan played the role of Kabir’s brother in the movie. The film was an adaptation of the 2017 Telugu film, Arjun Reddy. State Of Siege: 26/11

Broadcasted on Zee 5, the action thriller was based on the attacks of 26/11 that baffled the city of Mumbai. The series focused on the operation Black Tornado and starred Arjan in a prominent role. He played the character of Colonel Kunal Sahota. Bigil

Directed by Atlee, this sport action drama fostered a multi-starrer cast. Arjan played the role of Samar, the coach for the Manipur women’s football team. The movie starred Vijay who plays the role of a gangster-turned-football coach. Bestseller

As the name suggests, this mini web series revolves around the world of novelists and writers. Arjan plays the role of a famous book writer named Tahir Wazir. The movie also stars Mithun Chakraborty, Shruti Hassan, and Gauahar Khan in prominent roles. Rustom

Directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, the movie, released in 2016, showcases Akshay Kumar and Ileana D’Cruz in the lead roles. Arjan plays the role of Vikram Makhija, Rustom’s close friend.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here