Arjit Taneja-Sriti Jha Follow Arjun Bijlani-Shraddha Arya To Join Karan Johar's Dharma Productions

It was just a week ago when reports about television actors Arjun Bijlani and Shraddha Arya joining the cast of Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani surfaced online. Now, two more personalities from the television industry have joined the bandwagon. On Thursday, actor Arjit Taneja, who became a household name after essaying the role of Purab in Kumkum Bhagya, took to social media to confirm that he and Sriti Jha will also make a special cameo in the upcoming romantic-comedy film.

In the latest post shared by Arjit, he can be seen smiling alongside Karan Johar and Sriti Jha at what appears to be the director’s office. The actor further shared a picture of a hand-written note that he received from the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director. “Dearest Arjit, Thank you for being a part of my film. Welcome again to the Dharma family. All my love," read the special note.

In the caption of the post, Arjit shared that it was an overwhelming yet humble experience to have gotten an opportunity to work with the Dharma Productions. “Can’t help but Flaunt this. Just 14 hours of being directed by this Legend. It has been an overwhelming and humbling experience, to say the least. Thank you Karan Johar and Dharma Movies for making us a small part of this blockbuster in the making and to the whole team for being so generous. All the very best to all of you #Gratitude," he wrote.

Just like Arjit, Arjun Bijlani had also received a handwritten note from Karan Johar. While sharing the pictures online, the TV star revealed that it was a ‘magical’ experience working alongside the Bollywood director. “Finally had the opportunity to shoot with the one and only Karan Johar Sir. I sincerely appreciate your warmth, love, and guidance. Glad that I could be part of this magical film," he wrote. Meanwhile, the special note the Bijlani received from Karan Johar read, “Dearest Arjun, thank you so much for being a part of my film. Welcome to Dharma and I look forward to working with you in the future." Actress Shraddha Arya also dropped a series of photos with Karan Johar on social media recently to announce her collaboration.

Talking about the movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, the romantic-comedy flick features Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. It also stars veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi too. The film is likely to hit theatres in February next year.

