Arjun Bijlani Backs RRKPK Co-Star Ranveer Singh In Nude Pics Row, Asks All Not To 'Overreact'

Television actor Arjun Bijlani recently joined Karan Johar’s Dharma family. He will be seen in the filmmaker’s upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead. Days after, Arjun has now reacted to his co-star Ranveer’s nude pictures controversy. Speaking to The Times of India, Arjun mentioned that sharing nude pictures or not is somebody’s personal choice. He further stated that filing FIRs will not do anything and therefore asked people to stop ‘overreacting’.

“This is not the first time an actor has gone full monty for the camera. Models and actors have done it often in the past. It’s entirely an individual’s prerogative. Filing cases against anyone doesn’t solve anything. Nudity is common in Hollywood films which we all see. Even in OTT project nude scenes are there as per the script requirement. Everything that is nude is available online on one click of a mouse button. No one can stop that, then why overreact to an actor’s nude pics?" he said.

Bijlani further mentioned that an actor should not be judged on the basis of his/her photoshoot. He also urged all to focus on ‘bigger things’ rather than complaining over Ranveer’s naked pictures. “Different actors may have a different mindset or thought process while deciding for such a photoshoot and it’s their choice totally. Why should we even judge it. We have outgrown the era when two flowers were shown for consummation sequences. We should focus on other bigger things like pollution, traffic and protecting the environment rather than spending time and energy on focusing on an actor’s pictures," he shared.

For the unversed, Ranveer Singh’s photoshoot for Paper Magazine has become a ‘controversial’ topic and left some disappointed. Multiple FIRs have also been filed against the actor for allegedly ‘hurting sentiments of women’ with his nude pictures.

