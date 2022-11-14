Arjun Bijlani Calls Splitsvilla Co-Host Sunny Leone 'Beautiful Person In and Out'

After hosting a slew of reality shows like India’s Got Talent 9 and Dance Deewane, television actor Arjun Bijlani has now stepped into a new zone with the 14th season of MTV’s Splitsvilla. Along with being a host, he is also a mentor on the show with actor Sunny Leone.

Speaking about his experience of hosting the show in Goa for over a month, Arjun says, “It is very close to my heart. This is the first time I am hosting Splitsvilla and I’m having a great time. But it’s a big responsibility. I’m nervous and excited. I’m also the mentor to the contestants, and making connections with them was a huge responsibility."

The Miley Jab Hum Tum and Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi actor further adds, “Splitsvilla is a place where connections happen, new relationships bloom and as a host and mentor, I would say it was a delightful time for me to experience all of that. There would be a lot of drama, fun, games and tasks which will entertain the audience. I’ve also interacted with the contestants on a personal level to understand them better."

Happy to be co-hosting the dating reality show with Sunny, Arjun shares, “She is very warm and a great co-host. There is a saying that to know someone better, you need to travel with someone. And after spending time with Sunny for a month, I can surely say she is a beautiful person in and out. Being a mother of three beautiful children, she is always on her toes. I’m sure the audience is going to like our chemistry a lot."

In the ongoing season of the show, the boys and the girls are put on different islands. Arjun hints that a lot of sparks can be expected between the contestants. It also reminds him of his love life with wife Neha Swami, who he has been married to for a decade now. “I remember when I was dating Neha there was not a single day when I have missed her giving a rose. Whether it was a single rose or a bouquet, I made sure to meet her every day," he states.

