Arjun Kanungo on Life After Marriage: 'We Have Not Even Been to Our Honeymoon Yet' | Exclusive

Singer-composer Arjun Kanungo tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Carla Dennis, a digital content creator and interior decorator, in August this year. The duo met for the first time seven years back on the sets of Baaki Baatein Peene Baad, the music video of which featured Carla. The lovebirds got married in an intimate wedding ceremony surrounded by family and friends at a plush hotel in Mumbai. They also plan on having a white wedding in the UK in April next year, which will be attended by Carla’s near and dear ones.

In an exclusive chat with News18, Arjun says that he has been rather occupied with work to take time out for a vacation with his lady love. But ask him if life has changed for him post marriage and he says with a laugh, “It’s too soon to say that. You have to give me some more time for that. We have not been to our honeymoon yet. I will probably be able to give you a better answer post that."

Advertisement

The House Party Song (Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga; 2019) and Nadaaniyaan (The Sky Is Pink; 2019) singer reveals to us the reason why they make for an extremely compatible couple. “She definitely keeps me grounded. That’s why she’s my partner. She understands me," he remarks.

Arjun further adds, “The thing about my profession is that our schedules and work take up a lot of our mental resources. She understands that side of my work well. That’s why we have been together for so long and getting along well with each other. It was obvious that she is going to be my life partner."

The 32-year-old, who started his career as an entrepreneur, tasted commercial success for the first time with the quirky track Khoon Choos Le from Go Goa Gone (2013). Over the years, he transitioned into the independent music space and belted out popular singles like La La La, Aaya Na Tu and Waada Hai, among many others. And a while back, he announced his debut studio album titled Industry through which he forayed into experimental and intense soundscapes.

Advertisement

The musician says that releasing the album was a breeze, but he had to face quite a struggle while pushing out independent tracks in the initial years of his career. “I’ve been making singles for seven years now. Baaki Baatein Peene Baad released exactly seven years back on September 25, 2015. I have come up with almost 50 singles since then. So, it’s not difficult releasing singles anymore. But it was when I had first started out," Arjun says.

Advertisement

Shedding light on the challenges that the chartbuster Baaki Baatein Peene Baad experienced before it became a rage, he shares, “Radio channels and television channels weren’t willing to play them. Once it started topping on Shazam (a music-based app), that’s when people took notice and were curious about the song. Soon, radio and TV channels started playing it."

Advertisement

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Also known to be a live performer, Arjun recently took to the stage before the audience at Phoenix Market City in Mumbai’s Kurla. Happy that live shows have resumed after a two-year lull, he remarks, “I’m very excited. Live shows began from February this year and I have constantly been doing gigs. Once the monsoon ends, I will have more gigs to be a part of. But I doubt it will ever end in Mumbai (laughs). But yes, the next few months seems to be very busy."

Advertisement

So, how receptive does he think are the Indian audiences attending live gigs today? “The Mumbai audience is relatively more open to different kinds of music. They have an appetite for global music. The scene is different in Delhi where they enjoy more of Hindi and Punjabi music. But the audience that’s the most open to different musical genres is in Ahmedabad. They love listening to K-pop. In fact, the whole of Gujarat consume a lot of Korean music," elaborates the musician, who was recently seen in the music video Killer Haseena alongside singer Tulsi Kumar.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here