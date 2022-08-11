Arjun Kanungo Shares a Passionate Kiss With Wife Carla Dennis; Check Their Wedding Pics Here

Singer Arjun Kanungo and his longtime girlfriend Carla Dennis tied the knot on Wednesday i.e on August 10. Their wedding was an intimate ceremony that took place at the Taj Hotel in Mumbai in presence of their family members and close friends. A day after their wedding, the couple took to social media and shared a series of pictures from their wedding ceremony. In one of the clicks, the two can be seen sharing a passionate kiss. In another picture, Arjun and Carla pose in front of a mirror.

In the caption, the couple talked about their new beginning and wrote, “In the presence of our families and our closest friends, Carla and I got married yesterday. My words cannot express how much love we received and how special the day was for us. This part of our journey is just beginning and we feel lucky to share it with the people in our lives. We ask for your blessing, as we begin this new chapter - Arjun and Carla Kanungo."

Fans and friends were quick to shower love and send wishes to the newlywed couple. Nakuul Mehta, Anita Hassanandani, Sonal Chauhan, Gauahar Khan and Kanika Kapoor among others also congratulated the couple.

Arjun and Carla will also be hosting a white wedding next year. “We will be hosting this in April 2023 in the UK. This is for Carla and her near and dear ones," Arjun told E-Times.

Arjun Kanungo had initially planned a lavish wedding celebration in November 2020. Back then, the pair had planned to fly to Sri Lanka for the wedding ceremony. However, their plan was cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak. Earlier, the Fursat singer also talked about how he never thought that he will get married and said, “I never thought I would ever get married. Carla changed my life! She’s the reason we are in a successful relationship and are getting married. She never pushed me to get married. Although I knew that she wanted to get married, she had given up as she knew my thoughts. She was okay not getting married as long as we were together and happy. Seeing that Carla was willing to adjust, I thought that if she was willing to compromise for me, why was I being so stubborn?"

