Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar Begin Shooting For The Lady Killer in Manali

Bollywood actors Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar are currently in Manali in Himachal Pradesh. No, not for a vacation but for one of their upcoming projects. The duo is set to star in Ajay Bahl’s directorial titled The Lady Killer. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Shaailesh R Singh. In an Instagram post shared on Tuesday, Arjun announced that the shooting for the film has commenced at the hill station. The 36-year-old actor shared a picture of the film’s clapboard with The Lady Killer title written on it. The clapboard also mentioned the name of the director and director of photography who happens to be Anuj Rakesh Dhawan. “Embarking on this new journey of The Lady Killer as we start shooting today," the caption of Arjun’s post read.

Several fans took to the comment section of Arjun Kapoor’s post and sent wishes. One of the top comments on the actor’s post read, “All the best bro! Hit it out of the park." Even Arjun’s uncle and actor Sanjay Kapoor commented, “All the best." Actor Vikrant Massey also wrote, “Kill it."

Meanwhile, Bhumi also shared the same picture on Instagram and wrote in the caption, “With the Muhurat Shot, here we begin the journey of The Lady Killer." Commenting on Bhumi’s post, filmmaker Anubhav Sinha gave a shout-out and commented, “Zindabad."

Bhumi also shared some sneak peeks from her Manali stay on her Instagram story. The actress shared a video from her peaceful morning jog in the mountains. In another picture, Bhumi shared a picture of her coffee cup with Manali’s serene view in the background. The 32-year-old actress also shared a glimpse of the snow-covered mountains as she made her way to the shooting location in her latest Instagram Story update.

Meanwhile, apart from The Lady Killer, Arjun Kapoor will be next seen in Ek Villain Returns, wherein he will share the screen space with John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, and Disha Patani. Bhumi, on the other hand, was last seen in Badhaan Do along with Rajkummar Rao.

