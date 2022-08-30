Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora Shower Love on Kunal Rawal at His Wedding, Check Out Photo

Fashion designer Kunal Rawal tied the knot with Arpita Mehra this weekend. In a swanky wedding bash organised by the glamorous couple, several prominent faces from B-Town like Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput joined the extravagant wedding celebration. While various celebs shared glimpses from the wedding, Arjun Kapoor’s social media post got everyone’s attention.

The Ishaqzaade actor had posted a lovely picture and a short video clip from the occasion on Monday. In the wholesome snap, Arjun Kapoor can be seen pulling Kunal Rawal’s cheeks while his gorgeous beau planted a friendly kiss on the bridegroom’s cheeks. While Malaika sported a cream and golden saree for the wedding, Arjun Kapoor looked dashing in a cream coloured kurta. The actor also wore a yellow turban. On the other hand, the video clip showed Kunal making dance gestures with his hands while Arjun and Malaika posed with him for the camera. The Aurangzeb actor wrote in his caption, “For the BTS (behind-the-scenes) of this legendary image swipe right… Content credit – Shahid Kapoor and Karishma Karamchandani."

Following this Instagram post, several celebs including Arjun Kapoor’s beloved Malaika Arora posted interesting comments. Referring to Kunal Rawal, Malaika asked, “Is @kunalrawaldstress laughing or crying?", Akshay Marwah commented, “What a pic!" Rhea Kapoor who was amused by the hand gestures wrote, “I mean the hand movements".

Earlier, Arjun Kapoor had posted another picture of the newly-wed couple along with a wholesome note. It read, “Some days make you everything is worth it… to see absolute joy happiness & love yesterday between these 2 people who I call family it just reminded me life thru all it’s good and bad is worth it when u have someone who makes u smile when u look at them… thank u @arpita__mehta & @kunalrawaldstress for making me feel yet again love is all we need.."

Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta’s wedding festivities began with a cocktail bash on August 26, 2022. The party was indeed a star-studded one, and many names from the Bollywood industry were invited. The amazing cocktail party was followed by the wedding on August 28, 2022. In the pictures that have now surfaced online, the couple looked absolutely stunning in their wedding ensemble. Kunal looked dapper in a cream-coloured sherwani with a matching turban and a doshala. On the other hand, the bride looked pretty in a twinning heavily embellished lehenga choli featuring mirror works all over it.

