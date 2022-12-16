Arjun Kapoor and Tabu Promise 'Bhasad' With Their Intense Look In Kuttey Motion Posters

The motion poster of Vishal Bhardwaj’s upcoming movie titled Kuttey has been released. On Friday, the lead actors of the film including Arjun Kapoor and Tabu among others, took to their respective Instagram handles and dropped the posters. “1 Haddi aur 7 Kuttey! Let the bhasad begin. #Kuttey in cinemas 13th January," the caption read.

The highly anticipated first look of Kuttey hints at expecting the unexpected! Revealing the ruff and rusty looks of Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sensharma, Kumud Mishra, Radhika Madan and Shardul Bhardwaj from Kuttey, this motion poster is the first glimpse of the caper world created by Aasmaan Bhardwaj.

From the motion poster, it can be argued that Arjun Kapoor and Tabu are likely to play a cop and an investigating officer respectively in the film. On the other hand, Neseeruddin Shah seems to be playing the role of a gangster. Konkona’s face can be seen covered with blood in the motion poster whereas Radhika, Shardul and Kumud Mishra can be seen hinding as they hold guns in their hands. The motion poster looks promising and assures that the film will surely be a treat for action lovers. Check Kuttey motion poster here:

Soon after the motion poster of Kuttey was shared, several fans took to the comment section and expressed excitement for the film. “Seems impressive," one of the fans wrote. “What a cast and also Arjun looks interesting," another comment read.

Kuttey is written by Aasmaan and Vishal Bhardwaj. This film marks the directorial debut of Aasmaan who also assisted his father Vishal Bhardwaj on ‘7 Khoon Maaf’, ‘Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola’ and ‘Pataakha’.

Kuttey is produced by Luv Ranjan, Vishal Bhardwaj, Ankur Garg and Rekha Bhardwaj under the banner of Luv Films and Vishal Bhardwaj Films, and presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series. The film’s music will be scored by Vishal Bhardwaj with lyrics penned by Gulzar. Kuttey will release in cinemas on 13th January 2023.

