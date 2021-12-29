Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor Test Covid-19 Positive; Malaika Arora's Report Negative

Actor Arjun Kapoor and his sister Anshula Kapoor have tested positive for Covid-19. This coincidentally comes on Anshula’s birthday. Arjun’s cousin, film producer Rhea Kapoor, and her husband Karan Boolani have also been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. Rhea took to Instagram to confirm the same and said she and her husband are “isolating and taking all prescribed medications and precautions."

“Yes, I’m positive for covid in spite of being super careful. But this is the nature of the pandemic. Not sure why my or anyone’s private health information is news or gossip. This information should be only for government and medical bodies so they can do their job and not on gossip sites. It’s invasive and weird," Rhea wrote on her Instagram Story.

However, Arjun’s girlfriend, actress and celebrity judge Malaika Arora’s report has come out negative, her team confirmed to us. Arjun and Malaika were recently spotted together on a romantic dinner date in Mumbai. The two arrived together in the same car and also posed for paparazzi. Arjun and Malaika had previously tested positive for the coronavirus in September 2020.

Talking about his reaction to the news of contracting the coronavirus, Arjun had previously told Hindustan Times in an interview, “I was confused, felt a varied degree of emotion. I was upset as I had to realign my life and I was looking forward to being on set. I then realised that I’ve to now be careful with my family, so there was a bit of concern, anger, irritation, but I also knew I’ve to deal with it practically. It took me six-eight hours to accept the situation before I could speak with the doctor."

This comes two weeks after Arjun’s aunt Maheep Kapoor and cousin Shanaya Kapoor tested positive for Covid-19. Shanaya informed about her Covid diagnosis on December 15 by issuing an official statement on Instagram. The actress said that she had mild symptoms and isolated herself.

“I have tested positive for Covid-19. As of today, I have mild symptoms, but I’m feeling ok and have isolated myself. I had tested negative four days ago however while testing again as a precaution the results came positive. I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals. If you have been in contact with me, request you to please get tested. Stay safe everyone," Shanaya wrote on her Instagram Story.

Jewellery designer and film personality Maheep Kapoor’s actor-husband Sanjay Kapoor confirmed her Covid diagnosis two weeks ago. Maheep is best known for featuring in last year’s Netflix series “Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives". “She has tested positive and fortunately with no symptoms as she is doubly vaccinated. She is following all norms by being self-isolated," Sanjay told news agency PTI.

