Arjun Kapoor Beats Covid-19 Blues With Workout Session; Fans Drool Over His Muscular Calves | Pic

Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a picture from one of his at-home workout sessions. The actor, who was recently tested positive for Covid-19, was seen holding up an advanced version of a dumbbell while posing for the camera. He geotagged the location as Juhu, in Mumbai.

Sharing the picture, Arjun wrote, “‘Calf-i’ ho gaya yeh waiting yaar…" The picture received love from many, including his half-sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. Both of them ‘liked’ the picture. Amrita Arora, actor and Malaika Arora’s sister, also showered the picture with love by ‘liking’ it. Shanoo Sharma, the casting director of Yash Raj Films, also teased Arjun. “Nice handbag," she joked.

Arjun was tested positive for Covid-19 last month, after his trip to Bikaner. While the actor hasn’t confirmed his diagnosis, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation told ANI that Arjun’s Mumbai residence has been sealed and the building has been sanitised. During his quarantine, Arjun has been watching a lot of movies and sharing his recommendations with fans. He also shared a throwback picture from a trip to the Maldives with Malaika Arora and said that he misses her.

Apart from Arjun, his sister Anshula Kapoor and their cousin Rhea Kapoor have been tested positive for Covid-19. The actor had previously tested positive for Covid-19 in September 2020. At the time, Malaika Arora was also diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in the horror comedy Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam. In 2021, the actor also starred in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, in which he shared screen space with Parineeti Chopra. He also featured in Sardar Ka Grandson. He will next be seen in Ek Villain with Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria and John Abraham.

