Arjun Kapoor Calls Allu Arjun's Pushpa 'Not a Film, An Experience', See the Icon Star's Reaction Here

Arjun Kapoor shared his review of Allu Arjun’s latest blockbuster film Pushpa: The Rise. The film began streaming on Amazon Prime Video last week. Taking to Instagram Stories, Arjun shared a poster of the Telugu film and called Pushpa a ‘smooth poetic motion picture.’

“Pushpa is not a film. It’s an experience, a juggernaut of attitude intensity and coolness put together in one smooth poetic motion picture. Allu Arjun for me was always Arya all these years and as a fan to see him go from Arya to Pushpa was just amazing. Pushpa isn’t a flower, it’s fire. The fire of his eyes burning on the big screen," Arjun’s review of Pushpa read.

Reposting Arjun’s Instagram Story about the film, Allu Arjun wrote, “Thank you soo much for such heartfelt words. Elated that you felt the fire. Thank you for all the love. Humbled." Janhvi Kapoor too watched Pushpa and shared a post about the film on Sunday. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Janhvi shared a poster of the film and said, “The coolest man in the world." She also added a sticker reading, “mind blown." Reposting her story, Allu Arjun thanked her. “Thank you soo much. Thank you for all (the) love," he wrote.

Pushpa has done great business at the box office. While the Telugu version has performed well, the Hindi version of the film has also performed well in the North Indian circuits. On Sunday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed that Pushpa Hindi has earned Rs 74.44 crore so far. “An open field [no new release] is helping #Pushpa have an uninterrupted dream run… #Maharashtra and #Gujarat - these two markets - are unstoppable, especially Tier-2 and Tier-3 centres… [Week 4] Fri 1.95 cr. Total: ₹ 74.44 cr. #India biz. #PushpaHindi," he tweeted.

Besides Allu Arjun, Pushpa: The Rise also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. Pushpa: The Rise is the first of the two-part Pushpa series.

