Arjun Kapoor Calls Chachu Anil Kapoor 'The Badshah Of Anti-Ageing' On His Birthday, Shares Quirky Video

Anil Kapoor is known for his flamboyant style and charisma. The Mr India actor is also regarded highly by fans and fitness freaks for staying so fit and evergreen even past 60. The actor, who is celebrating his 66th birthday today, also had a glorious run at the Box Office with Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani starrer Jugg Jugg Jeeyo. While many celebs, including his daughter Sonam Kapoor, had wished him on this momentous day, his nephew and actor Arjun Kapoor wished the veteran actor in his own style.

Sharing a montage video of Anil Kapoor with one of the iconic songs from his debut film Ishaqzaade, Arjun Kapoor on Saturday took to his Instagram handle to show snippets of his evergreen Chachu running fervently across the beach, suave and stylish pictures of him donning different glamourous outfits in different poses, a picture of Anil Kapoor riding a bicycle and the one where he stood in the backdrop of Gateway of India.

The short video concludes with a black and white picture of the veteran actor in black color shades. Along with the clip, Arjun Kapoor wrote in the caption, “Anti-ageing ke Badshah Anil Kapoor ko happy birthday (sunglass and smiling emoji). Chachu have a super super one! love you lots!(red heart emoji)". The Aurangzeb actor also used the hashtags #HappyBirthdayAnilKapoor and #AnilKapoor in his post.

As soon as Arjun Kapoor shared the reel, fans joined him to wish the Nayak actor on his special day. One of them wrote, “Perfect song for him(heart eyes emoji)" Another one commented, “Truly said! Anti-ageing ka badshah!" Someone also said, “Majnu bhai supremacy!!!" Another fan stated, “Mashallah! Happy Birthday To Him!" Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor’s girlfriend Malaika Arora too reacted to the video with the comment,"Legend and just the coolest @AnilKapoor! Happy Birthday!"

On the work front, Anil Kapoor has two major films lined up ahead of him including Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Vanga’s Animal and Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter. As for Arjun Kapoor, the actor would be putting his acting skills to test with Aasmaan Bharadwaj’s debut film Kuttey starring Radhika Madan, Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu, Konkana Sen Sharma and Kumud Mehta.

