Arjun Kapoor Calls Himself ‘Underrated’ As Actor: 'People Imagine I Am A Better Mainstream Hero'

Arjun Kapoor is riding high on positive reviews he garnered for his performance in Ek Villian Returns. Not only that, the Ishaqzaade actor has got quite a number of projects lined up ahead of him. After wrapping up Aasmaan Bharadwaj’s directorial debut Kuttey, Arjun Kapoor is also looking forward to his next film with Bhumi Pednekar titled Lady Killer. In a recent media interaction, the 2 states actor called himself an ‘underdog’ and an underrated actor.

During an interview with Indian Express, Arjun Kapoor shared, “I feel I am generally a bit underrated and more of an underdog when it comes to performance. People imagine that I am a better mainstream hero. But I guess it is the culture and nature of this business, where sometimes, because of the lineage you come from, or the kind of expressive nature you have off camera where you’re unabashedly filmy, and I am kind of unapologetically that, so maybe that kind of takes more precedence over your regard for the purity of cinema. But I have both in equal measure."

The Ishaqzaade actor also expressed that there is a certain kind of alignment needed between critics and commercialism. He stated, “The problem is, right now to be able to speak about craft. I’ve not heard one person having an actual conversation about craft when it comes to the media or social media about an actor, per se. I feel people who are discussing craft don’t know it themselves. The craft they’ve learnt is clickbait, and it is an easy craft, it means talking negatively about everything. What’s tougher is to have two lines written with logical sense. At some point, critics and commercialism need to align a little more."

Arjun Kapoor has also been at the receiving end of backlash by netizens for his remark on the ongoing boycott campaign. In a recent statement that the actor made while talking to Bollywood Hungama, he had said, “I think we made a mistake by being silent about it and that was our decency but people have started taking advantage of that. I think we made a mistake by thinking that our work will speak for ourselves. You know you don’t always need to get your hand dirty but I guess we tolerated it a lot and now people have made this a habit. We need to come together and do something about it because what people write about us or the hashtags that trend, are far away from reality." Following his statement, Twitteratis who were angered by the actor started trending #BoycottArjunKapoor on Twitter.

