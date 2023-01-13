Arjun Kapoor Calls Malaika Arora His 'Biggest Cheerleader' As She Calls Kuttey a 'Cracker of a Film'

Arjun Kapoor starrer Kuttey is finally in theatres. While the film’s fate at the box office is yet to be seen, Kuttey has received a positive response from several Bollywood stars including Arjun’s beau Malika Arora. Sharing a poster of the film featuring Arjun on her Instagram stories, Malaika recently wrote, “What a cracker of a film. And fab performances (heart emoticon) Watch in a cinema near you." It was followed by a sticker that read, ‘lets go to the movies’.

Arjun reposted Malaika’s story and called her his ‘biggest cheerleader’. He also dropped several red hearts and smiley emojis.

Arjun’s uncles Anil and Sanjay Kapoor also heaped praises on the movie. While Anil, in his Instagram Stories, said that he “wouldn’t want to miss this one," Sanjay called Kuttey an “excellent movie."

Kuttey has been directed by debutant director Aasman Bharadwaj and also features Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, and Radhika Madan in vital roles. Director Hansal Mehta also appreciated the work of the debutante director and wrote, “ What a crackling debut Aasman Bharadwaj…This film is an absolute ride!" Actor Sidharth Malhotra also had positive things to say about Kuttey.

Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor also wrote a long note about the film. Calling it a “Sleek, witty, twisted, dark rollercoaster," Anshula mentioned that she cannot remember the last time she could not wait for the interval to end so the second half of the film could begin. She not only appreciated the debutante director but ended her note with a message for Arjun Kapoor, “You always say I’m your harshest critic, so I can honestly tell you that this is one of your bests."

Kuttey’s director Aasmaan is the son of filmmakers Vishal Bhardwaj and Rekha Bhardwaj. It is produced by Luv Ranjan, Vishal Bhardwaj, Ankur Garg and Rekha Bhardwaj under the banner of Luv Films and Vishal Bhardwaj Films. The project has been presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series. Vishal Bhardwaj scored the film’s music where as the lyrics are penned by veteran writer and lyricist Gulzar. The plot of Kuttey revolves around the robbery of a van carrying cash that is to be restocked at ATMs all across Mumbai.

